Miami Dolphins already have proof the Odell Beckham signing was probably $3 million wasted

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The hope is that Odell Bekham Jr. will add even more to the wide receiver corps on a team-friendly $3 million deal. However, the three-time Pro Bowler is already giving evidence that might have been money wasted.

Miami Dolphins training camp opens this week and there is a lot of optimism surrounding the team. Their 11 wins were the most they’ve had since 2008, and they had one of the most formidable offenses in the league. Now, there are big expectations for year three in the Mike McDaniel era.

Also Read: Where do the Miami Dolphins land in our latest NFL offense rankings?

To improve their chances in what should be a tough AFC East this season, the organization made the surprise move of signing former Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. The Dolphins already have a pair of Pro Bowl-level receivers — Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle — so adding the oft-injured 31-year-old was unexpected.

Unfortunately for Miami, training camp is not even a week old and Beckham Jr. is already dealing with injuries. On Tuesday, NFL Network league insider Tom Pelissero reported that “The Dolphins are placing WR Odell Beckham Jr. on the active/physically unable to perform list to start training camp, per source.”

Odell Beckham stats (2023): 35 receptions, 565 receiving yards, 3 touchdowns, 16.1 yards per catch

Pelissero claimed the decision was made because Beckham Jr. is “working through minor things and this is part of the plan for easing him back into football.” It’s worrisome that a 31-year-old who’s played 14 games in the last two seasons needs to be eased back into football.

He had an entire offseason to get healthy and is over two years removed from a second ACL surgery. But, then again, the former superstar has had difficulty staying on the field for the last few years and that is unlikely to change any time soon.

The positive is that the Miami Dolphins only used $3 million to bring him to the roster. However, one has to wonder if the money could have been better used to address bigger needs. Other than adding another wide receiver.

Beckham Jr. played for the Baltimore Ravens in 2023 and made six starts for the team.

Also Read: Where does Miami Dolphins signal caller Tua Tagovailoa land in our latest NFL QB rankings?