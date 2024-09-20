NFL insider predicts Miami Dolphins will pursue blockbuster trades for 2 specific QBs, including Bryce Young

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With the Miami Dolphins likely in the market for a quarterback, a notable NFL insider recently predicted pursuits for a pair of well-known names that could be on the trade block.

This has been a difficult week for the Dolphins. After entering the season with hopes of being a legitimate Super Bowl contender, those aspirations were put into serious jeopardy when starting QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered his fourth concussion in five seasons in Week 2.

Also Read: Where do the Miami Dolphins land in our NFL offense ranking after Tua Tagovailoa’s injury?

Earlier this week the organization announced that they would place him on injured reserve and a return in Week 8 would be a best-case scenario. He may miss much more time than that. So it puts Miami in a difficult position where they must plan for short and long-term replacements if the one-time Pro Bowler can’t return to his previous form.

Well, it seems that ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano has some ideas. And the first is a former first-overall NFL Draft pick who was just benched this week.

Could the Miami Dolphins target trades for Russell Wilson or Bryce Young?

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

“It’s difficult to predict Tua Tagovailoa’s future in the wake of his third diagnosed concussion. But there is uncertainty in the short term and long term. Coach Mike McDaniel could potentially view [Bryce] Young as a player who could thrive in his quick-release offense,” Graziano predicted if Young was traded after his surprise demotion.

Graziano did note that an interested team would “take on a fully guaranteed $10.13 million in salary over the next two seasons” in a trade. That could be problematic for the Dolphins.

However, if that deal didn’t happen he offered another option: Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson. “If they stay in contention and find out Tagovailoa isn’t coming back this season, the Dolphins will be looking for signal-caller options,” Graziano wrote.

Wilson has a very team-friendly deal, which probably makes him the more likely of the two. But the long-term upside is very limited with the Seahawks great.

Also Read: NFL defense rankings – Where are the Miami Dolphins among the best defenses in the NFL?