Mike McDaniel vetoed Miami Dolphins trade involving All-Pro

The Miami Dolphins have won two games in a row to climb back to 4-6. But in Week 9, before the NFL trade deadline passed, the Dolphins were just 2-6, looking nothing like a contender.

Usually, being so far behind the 8-ball causes teams to become trade deadline sellers, and the Dolphins looked well on their way. But head coach Mike McDaniel didn’t agree.

Miami Dolphins nearly traded Calais Campbell to Baltimore Ravens

We previously heard reports of the Baltimore Ravens targeting a reunion by trading for Calais Campbell. For whatever reason, a trade didn’t get executed before the deadline, and now we know why.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Miami Dolphins and Ravens did have a trade agreement that would have sent Campbell back to Baltimore. But then coach Mike McDaniel stepped in and vetoed the deal.

“Yet as the deal got closer, sources say, the Dolphins resisted. At various points over a hectic two days before the deadline, sources involved believed a deal was getting done and Campbell would return to Baltimore.



That is until Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel stepped in. Sources say McDaniel stopped the deal, believing that Campbell was too valuable to lose. McDaniel told Campbell this to his face in a meeting.” NFL Network’s Calais Campbell on Miami Dolphins/Calais Campbell

Calais Campbell is 38 years old. As much as he’s accomplished in his 17-year career, Campbell is still seeking his first Super Bowl ring. It won’t happen this year in Miami, but perhaps he could have helped Baltimore reach their goal as a key part of their defense.

