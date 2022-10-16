Miami Dolphins Mike McDaniel won’t blame QB play for losing skid, despite it being the main reason

Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel isn’t willing to say the team’s recent three-game losing streak is a byproduct of poor play from his backup quarterbacks, despite the fact that it is the most obvious reason.

The Dolphins got great news this week when it was revealed that starting QB Tua Tagovailoa had been cleared to return to action after passing all the necessary tests in the concussion protocols. It was news the organization and its fanbase had been waiting a couple of weeks to hear after the signal-caller was knocked out of their Week 4 game with a nasty concussion that left him seized up on the turf.

However, he still was unable to return this week. Leaving the team to have to go forward with third-stringer Skylar Thompson, since he practiced the majority of the week with QB2 Teddy Bridgewater in the protocols until the end of the week as well. Unfortunately for the Dolphins in Week 6, Thompson was knocked out early and Bridgewater made several key mistakes in relief as the team fell to the Vikings 24-16 at home.

It was the latest setback in what was a season that had gotten off to such a fantastic start. Over the first three weeks of the season, the Dolphins were one of the best teams in football. Owning an explosive offense led by Tagovailoa, and even scored a win over the Buffalo Bills. It is not a coincidence that the team has slipped down the standings with their starting QB out of action. Yet, head coach Mike McDaniel is just not willing to state the obvious.

QB is the biggest reason Miami Dolphins are 3-3

Following another loss on Sunday afternoon, McDaniel was asked if the play of his quarterbacks has been the cause for his team’s disappointing results over the last three weeks. However, the first-time headman and self-proclaimed players coach was not interested in pointing any fingers at Thompson and Bridgewater.

“I’m going to demand that the team does not point at that to be a reason for what’s happened or a reason for the loss. I think that’s the easy thing to do. I think that’s the path of least resistance, and generally the path of least resistance doesn’t lend the results that an ambitious, convicted, all-in players’ team, organization wants. Yeah, there’s always difficulties and adversity within NFL football games. I thought we had the capability to overcome that, and we didn’t.” -Mike McDaniel after Dolphins latest defeat (h/t ESPN)

While McDaniel’s stance is respectable, it’s avoiding the elephant in the room. Yes, the Miami Dolphin’s defense has also been an issue for the team over the last few weeks. And they still might have lost to the Jets in Week 5 even with Tagovailoa, but there is no denying the monumental drop in the offense’s play with their starter sidelined.

Dolphins have suffered massive drop in production with Tua Tagovailoa out

In three and a half games, the Alabama alum threw for 1,035 yards. Combined, his backups have only managed 777, and that’s after Bridgewater threw for over 300 this Sunday. However, where the stark contrast exists is the ability to make scores and avoid turnovers.

The Miami starter had eight touchdowns to three interceptions in his starts. His replacements have just three TDs and four INTs. They also have a combined passer rating 30 points lower than Tagovailoa.

Stating the obvious doesn’t make McDaniel a bad coach. This is a results-based game and his quarterbacks haven’t delivered at the most important position on the field. They know it, the fans know, and so does the head coach. Letting his team be aware publicly and privately that he demands more isn’t anti-player, it is being honest with an assessment of their poor play. There’s blame that can go in several directions, just most of it falls on the QB play.