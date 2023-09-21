Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens’ chance at Jonathan Taylor trade reportedly improves after price change

A new report claims a shift in thinking means the chances of teams like the Miami Dolphins or Baltimore Ravens swinging a blockbuster trade for Jonathan Taylor has improved greatly.

The Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens have both gotten off to very strong starts in the 2023 NFL season. Both teams are 2-0 and looks like they will be serious contenders to finish in first place in their respective divisions this year. However, both squads have an obvious weakness on offense that could hamper their chances of winning an NFL title.

While both squads have a pair of very talented quarterbacks that can offer major dangers with their arms and legs, neither Lamar Jackson nor Tua Tagovailoa have a high-level running back to hand the ball to and give their units more balance. The ‘Fins have been looking for a running back upgrade for months, while the Ravens had a strong option in JK Dobbins but he suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1.

Baltimore and Miami have been rumored as potential suitors for disgruntled Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. However, Indy has had an asking price of a first-round pick, or multiple second-rounders that brings similar value. That asking price has scared off some interested teams. Especially since they may need to give Taylor a new long-term contract to complete a trade.

Jonathan Taylor trade asking price starting to decrease

Credit: USA Today Network

Well, it seems that the asking price may have changed recently. On Thursday, ESPN NFL reporter Stephen Holder claimed the Colts could be open to a slightly cheaper return in a potential Jonathan Taylor trade.

“If Taylor is moved, here’s what matters: The Colts want real value from any potential trade. It’s why no deal got done in August. They asked for a package of picks amounting to a first-round pick, but the reality is they’d settle for something a bit less,” Holder wrote. “They seem determined to not just give him away and will play hardball, if necessary.”

Although a trade before Oct. 31 may still not be imminent, it is a major development. And as time passes and the Colts and Taylor have not mended fences, the price may continue to decrease and open the door to the Miami Dolphins or Baltimore Ravens landing a game-changing talent for the rest of the season.

Jonathan Taylor is looking for a long-term contract extension that the Colts have been unwilling to give so far this year. He has rushed for over 1,000 yards in two of his three years in the league, including 1,811 in an MVP candidate season in 2021.