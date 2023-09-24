NFL plotting possible 2024 Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears games in new exotic international locales

In an attempt to further expand its brand abroad, the NFL could send teams like the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears to some all-new international locations for future regular season games.

The NFL is a monster content provider that is raking in billions each year in the United States. It is the most popular sport in the world’s biggest media market, however, over the last decade it has been firmly established that dominance in the North American market has not been enough for the league’s decision-makers and owners.

That is why the NFL has been taking teams to places like England and Mexico to strategically create a grassroots movement to make the very American sport a new favorite pastime in those countries. And when it comes to England, the project has seemingly worked as the league puts on several regular season games across the pond every season now.

Along with England, Germany has also started to become another interesting market on the rise for the league, but they have no plans of stopping there and are eyeing further global dominance in the decades ahead.

Miami Dolphins have exclusive rights to market the team to potential fans in Spain

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday morning, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the league is eyeing Brazil and Spain as the new international locales to target and that there are already preliminary plans for Madrid, Rio de Janeiro, and Sao Paulo to be sites for regular season games, and as soon as next season.

“The NFL is looking at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, the home of legendary soccer club Real Madrid, and Estadio Metropolitano, the home of Atletico Madrid, as some of the potential sites in Spain,” the ESPN report states. “Neither Spain nor Brazil have not hosted regular-season NFL games.”

The league and many of its teams agreed to split up various markets abroad for marketing purposes. That is why the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears might be perfect fits for future games in Spain and Brazil since the teams have the rights to market their brands in those countries.

The report also states that the league is also seriously looking at future games in Australia as well.