Miami coach Jim Larranaga given extension through 2026-27

Miami coach Jim Larranaga received a one-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season on Tuesday.

Larranaga, 73, is fresh off leading the Hurricanes to the Final Four as a No. 5 seed last March, one year after they reached the Elite Eight as a No. 10 seed.

“I am excited to continue working with the outstanding young men in our program,” Larranaga said in a statement. “We enjoyed our run this year and look forward to making more history in the future.”

Larranaga is 255-149 over 12 seasons at Miami, making him the winningest coach in program history. The Hurricanes’ Final Four appearance this spring was their first in program history. They also tied a program record with 29 wins.

Larranaga has a 725-483 career record as a head coach at Division II American International (1977-79), Bowling Green (1986-97), George Mason (1997-2011) and Miami (2011-2023). His 725 wins rank 30th all-time among coaches with at least five Division I seasons. He led George Mason on a Cinderella run to the Final Four in 2006.

