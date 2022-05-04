Mets shut down pitcher Trevor May for four weeks

Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets reliever Trevor May has a stress reaction on the lower portion of his right humerus and will be shut down for at least four weeks, the team announced Wednesday.

The right-hander landed on the injured list Tuesday after an MRI exam revealed a triceps strain caused by the stress reaction. He will be reevaluated in a month.

May, 32, aggravated the injury during a relief appearance on Monday in which he gave up two runs in one inning against the Atlanta Braves.

He is 1-0 with an 8.64 ERA in eight relief appearances this season. He has allowed 13 hits in just 8 1/3 innings.

May went 7-3 with a 3.59 ERA in 68 relief appearances last season in his first campaign with the Mets following six seasons with the Minnesota Twins.

–Field Level Media