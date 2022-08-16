New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco (oblique strain) out 3-4 weeks

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets right-hander Carlos Carrasco is expected to be sidelined three to four weeks with a low-grade left oblique strain, the team announced Tuesday.

Carrasco underwent an MRI exam on Tuesday morning, one day after he exited his start against the host Atlanta Braves with tightness in his left side.

“I’ve had a lot of (injuries), but this is the first time I have felt something like this,” Carrasco said, per the New York Post.

Carrasco, 35, allowed three runs on four hits — including homers to William Contreras and Eddie Rosario — in two innings of a 13-1 setback. The loss was Carrasco’s first since June 28.

The team leader in wins and starts this season, Carrasco is 13-5 with a 3.92 ERA in 23 trips to the mound this season.

Carrasco owns a 102-83 record with a 3.87 ERA in 277 career appearances (230 starts) with the Cleveland franchise (2009-20) and Mets.

–Field Level Media