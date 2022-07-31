Mets push past Marlins as win streak hits six

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The visiting New York Mets overwhelmed the Miami Marlins 9-3 on Sunday to match a season high with their sixth-consecutive victory.

New York’s offense banged out a season-high 19 hits, including three each by Francisco Lindor, Mark Canha and Jeff McNeil. New York swept Miami in the three-game series as Lindor went 7-for-11 with three walks, two doubles, one home run, three RBIs and two runs.

Mets right-hander Taijuan Walker (9-2) allowed seven hits, two walks and three runs while striking out four batters in 5 2/3 innings.

Walker fell one out short of his 10th straight start of at least six innings, while his nine wins are two short of his career high set in 2015 with the Seattle Mariners.

Miami finally scored in the fifth, snapping a 20-inning scoreless streak going back to Friday’s series opener.

Miami’s Pablo Lopez (7-6), who struck out a career-high 11 batters in his previous start, allowed a career-high 12 hits in this one. He allowed six runs and struck out just one batter, a season low.

Marlins left-hander Jake Fishman made his major league debut, allowing one run in 3 1/3 innings. Marlins third baseman Charles Leblanc, playing just his second major league game, hit his first career homer.

New York opened the scoring in the first inning as Lindor and Pete Alonso had consecutive doubles to right for a run. That started a streak of four-straight hits, including McNeil’s RBI single. Canha added an opposite-field single to right for a 3-0 lead.

The Mets scored three more runs in the third. McNeil doubled and scored on Tyler Naquin’s triple. Canha and Brandon Nimmo followed with RBI singles for a 6-0 lead.

New York made it 7-0 in the fifth as Luis Guillorme doubled, advanced on Patrick Mazeika’s single and scored on Nimmo’s groundout.

Miami got on the board in the bottom of the fifth as Leblanc doubled and scored on Jacob Stallings’ single.

The Marlins cut their deficit to 7-3 in the sixth as Bryan De La Cruz doubled and went to third when Naquin bobbled the ball for an error in right. Jesus Sanchez followed with an RBI groundout, and Leblanc slugged his homer.

