Mets push back Jacob deGrom’s sim game due to soreness

Credit: Nigel Cook/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Mets pushed back Jacob deGrom’s live batting practice session two days due to mild muscle soreness in his throwing shoulder.

deGrom was scheduled to throw the simulated game in Port St. Lucie on Tuesday, a step that could have been the final part of his rehab from a stress reaction in his right scapula. Instead, the club pushed back the sim game to Thursday “out of an abundance of caution.”

deGrom has been sidelined since Spring Training.

deGrom has made three rehab starts in the minors, most recently last Thursday for Triple-A Syracuse. He threw 42 pitches in four innings of one-run ball.

The 33-year-old deGrom has been plagued by arm injuries. He missed the second half of last season due to elbow issues and hasn’t pitched in a game since last July 7. The four-time All-Star was placed on the injured list on April 7 and transferred to the 60-day IL on May 10.

–Field Level Media