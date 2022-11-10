Mets pick up RHP Carlos Carrasco’s $14M option

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets picked up right-hander Carlos Carrasco’s $14 million option for 2023.

The move, announced Thursday by the club, gives the Mets at least two starters from their 2022 rotation. Max Scherzer is also under contract for 2023.

The New York Post reported Thursday that the Mets will not extend the qualifying offer of $19.65 million to Taijuan Walker, the team’s No. 5 starter in 2022.

However, the Mets will extend QOs to right-handers Jacob deGrom, Chris Bassitt and outfielder Brandon Nimmo, per the Post.

The Mets also picked up the $775,000 option on right-hander John Curtiss, who missed the entire 2022 season after Tommy John surgery.

Carrasco, 35, went 15-7 with a 3.97 ERA in 29 starts this past season. His wins and starts were the most since 2018, when he was still with Cleveland.

Carrasco is 104-85 with a 3.87 ERA in 283 career games (236 starts).

–Field Level Media