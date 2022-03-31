Mets P Jacob deGrom has tightness in pitching shoulder

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom has tightness in his pitching shoulder, manager Buck Showalter said Thursday.

The Mets are uncertain whether deGrom will be able to make his next start Friday as scheduled.

If the tightness persists, it could force the Mets to alter their pitching plans for the season opener April 7 against the Washington Nationals.

The 33-year-old deGrom is a two-time Cy Young Award winner and four-time All-Star. In 15 starts last season, he went 7-2 with a 1.08 ERA, and he struck out 146 batters in 92 innings.

–Field Level Media