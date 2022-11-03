Mets OF Starling Marte undergoes core muscle surgery

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte underwent surgery to repair a core muscle injury he sustained in the second half of the season.

The team said Marte had the surgery Tuesday in Philadelphia and is facing an eight-week recovery timeline. He’s expected to be ready for spring training.

Marte, 34, missed most of September and a month overall with a fractured right middle finger. He was hit by a 95-mph fastball from Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller on Sept. 6. He returned for the wild-card round against the San Diego Padres and hit .167 in three games.

Marte batted .292 in his first season with the Mets and had an .814 OPS with 16 home runs and 63 RBIs in 118 games. The 11-year veteran is a career .289 hitter with a .798 OPS and 142 home runs with 565 RBIs in 1,252 games with five different teams.

