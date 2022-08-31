Mets infielder Brett Baty (thumb) slated for surgery

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets infielder Brett Baty will undergo right thumb surgery on Thursday to repair a tear in the ulnar collateral ligament.

The severity of the injury was detected when Baty underwent an MRI exam on Wednesday.

The Mets stated five weeks as a possible return timetable while announcing the upcoming surgery. Baty was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Aug. 29.

Baty, 22, is batting .184 with two homers and five RBIs in 11 games for New York.

The Mets recalled outfielder Terrance Gore from Triple-A Syracuse in a corresponding move. Gore, 31, was batting .241 with nine stolen bases in 26 games at Syracuse.

Also, right-hander Tylor Megill is slated to make a rehab start at Double-A Binghamton on Thursday. Megill has been sidelined for two-plus months because of a shoulder injury.

Earlier this season, Megill missed nearly a month with a bicep injury. The 27-year-old is 4-2 with a 5.01 ERA in nine starts this season.

–Field Level Media