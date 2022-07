Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Friday’s game at Wrigley Field between the visiting New York Mets and Chicago Cubs was postponed due to inclement weather.

The contest will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Saturday, with games starting at 1:20 p.m. and 7:05 p.m. CDT.

The Mets won Thursday’s series opener, 8-0, to extend the Cubs’ losing streak to seven games.

