Mets continue dominance over Phillies in doubleheader opener

Jeff McNeil had three hits and two RBI, Michael Perez produced a clutch two-run single, and the New York Mets defeated the host Philadelphia Phillies 8-2 on Saturday in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

Brandon Nimmo contributed two doubles and an RBI, Starling Marte also had three hits and an RBI and Francisco Lindor hit an RBI triple for the Mets, who improved to 13-4 against the Phillies this season.

Mets starter Trevor Williams allowed four hits with three strikeouts and two walks in four-plus scoreless innings. New York’s Seth Lugo (3-2) gave up one run in 1 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win.

Nick Castellanos had two hits for the struggling Phillies, who went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and have dropped three consecutive games.

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler gave up five hits and four runs in 5 1/3 innings. Wheeler (11-7) struck out six and walked four.

The game remained scoreless through three innings as the Mets managed only one baserunner, a walk by Brandon Nimmo. The Phillies had three hits — singles by Alec Bohm, Castellanos and Garrett Stubbs.

Marte hit an infield single to open the fourth, the first hit for the Mets. In the bottom of the fourth, Lindor threw out the Phillies’ Bryson Stott trying to steal home to end the inning.

The Mets went ahead 2-0 in the fifth when Perez blooped a two-run single to right field. The hit snapped Perez’s 0-for-19 skid.

Lindor ripped an RBI triple while McNeil added an RBI single as New York took a 4-0 lead in the sixth.

The Phillies cut the deficit to 4-1 in the sixth when Jean Segura hit a sacrifice fly to deep right, scoring Castellanos.

In the eighth, Rhys Hoskins struck out, Alec Bohm grounded out and Castellanos struck out swinging on a nasty curve ball by Adam Ottavino.

Nimmo had an RBI double and Marte added an RBI single in the ninth for a 6-1 Mets lead. Darin Ruf then contributed a sacrifice fly for a six-run advantage.

Stubbs scored in the ninth inning for the Phillies after a Yolmer Sanchez error.

