Published May 7, 2022

Mets claim infielder Gosuke Katoh from Jays

Apr 26, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Gosuke Katoh (29) executes a sacrifice bunt against the Boston Red Sox in the seventh inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets added infield depth to the organization, claiming infielder Gosuke Katoh off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays and assigning him to Triple-A Syracuse.

After eight minor league seasons, Katoh finally made his major league debut for the Blue Jays on April 9 and collected his first big league hit April 27, a double against the Boston Red Sox. He had one hit in seven at-bats.

Katoh, 27, was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Wednesday. Toronto signed him to a minor league deal before the start of the season.

A California native who went to high school in San Diego, Katoh was the second-round draft pick of the New York Yankees in 2013.

–Field Level Media

