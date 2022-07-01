Mets’ Chris Bassitt placed on IL, reportedly for COVID-19

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets right-hander Chris Bassitt was scratched from his Friday start and placed on the injured list with a non-injury hours before the contest with the visiting Texas Rangers.

Multiple outlets reported Bassitt was placed on the COVID-19 list.

Bassitt (6-5, 4.01 ERA) will be replaced on the mound by left-hander David Peterson. Bassitt beat the Miami Marlins on Saturday when he gave up three runs and six hits over seven innings.

Peterson is 4-1 with a 3.10 ERA in 11 appearances (nine starts) this season.

Also, right-hander Max Scherzer (oblique) told reporters that he will come off the injured list on Tuesday to start against the Cincinnati Reds. Scherzer threw 80 pitches in a rehab start Wednesday for Double-A Binghamton and struck out eight in 4 2/3 innings while allowing three runs (two earned) and four hits.

Scherzer was injured in a May 18 start against the Cardinals. He is 5-1 with a 2.54 ERA in eight starts after signing a three-year, $130 million deal as a free agent in the offseason.

–Field Level Media