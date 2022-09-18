Mets charge past Pirates late for four-game sweep

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Nimmo had three hits Sunday afternoon, including the RBI single that snapped an eighth-inning tie and helped lift the host New York Mets past the Pittsburgh Pirates, 7-3.

The Mets (93-55) swept the four-game series from the Pirates (55-92). New York wrapped up the weekend with a one-game lead in the National League East over the Atlanta Braves, who also won Sunday.

The Pirates are 6-11 this month.

Tomas Nido led off the eighth by singling off Robert Stephenson (2-2). Pinch runner Terrance Gore then swiped second and advanced to third on catcher Jason Delay’s throwing error. Nimmo followed with his single to shallow left.

Jeff McNeil and Pete Alonso drew one-out walks to load the bases before Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run single. After shortstop Oneil Cruz misplayed Mark Canha’s grounder to re-load the bases, Alonso scored on a groundout by Eduardo Escobar.

Joely Rodriguez (1-4) retired all six batters he faced.

Jeff McNeil had two hits and two RBIs while Nido, Vogelbach and Francisco Lindor had two hits apiece.

Cruz had two hits for the Pirates, including a game-tying three-run homer off Mets starter Jacob deGrom.

The Mets took advantage of laborious Pirates starter Johan Oviedo to score once in the first and twice in the second. Nimmo led the game off with an infield single, went to second on a throwing error by Rodolfo Castro, advanced to third on a groundout by Lindor and scored on McNeil’s single.

In the second, the Mets loaded the bases with none out via a leadoff walk by Luis Guillorme and back-to-back singles by Nido and Nimmo. After Lindor struck out, McNeil worked a bases-loaded walk and Alonso legged out the back end of a potential double play ball as Nido scored.

deGrom whiffed 13 over the first five innings before giving up consecutive singles to Zack Collins and Delay to open the sixth. Cruz then ended deGrom’s afternoon by homering to right-center field.

deGrom surrendered four hits — including Cruz’s double leading off the game — and walked none.

Oviedo allowed three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out six over four innings.

