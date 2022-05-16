Mets-Cardinals postponed, to play DH on Tuesday

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Monday’s game between the visiting St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets was postponed by rain.

The teams will play a single-admission doubleheader on Tuesday, starting at 3:10 p.m. ET.

The threat of rain, thunderstorms and high winds in New York forced the postponement hours ahead of Monday’s first pitch.

Right-hander Trevor Williams (0-2, 5.73 ERA) of the Mets was expected to start Monday against Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas (3-1, 1.49 ERA).

Tuesday’s starters were scheduled to be Mets right-hander Taijuan Walker (1-0, 3.00) against left-hander Steven Matz (3-3, 6.40).

–Field Level Media