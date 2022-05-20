Mets at Rockies postponed, doubleheader on Saturday

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Friday night’s series opener between the New York Mets and host Colorado Rockies was postponed due to inclement weather in the Denver area.

The game will be made up at 1:10 p.m. MT on Saturday as part of a split doubleheader, with first pitch for the second game at 6:40 p.m. MT.

The Rockies (18-19) have lost eight of their last 10 coming into the three-game series. The Mets (26-14) led the National League East by seven games entering Friday’s action.

The scheduled starters for Friday’s postponed contest were Mets right-hander Carlos Carrasco (3-1, 3.73 ERA) and Rockies righty German Marquez (1-3, 6.16).

–Field Level Media