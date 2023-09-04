Merrill Kelly whiffs 12 Rockies in D-backs’ win

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Merrill Kelly tied a career high with 12 strikeouts in seven-plus innings before leaving with an apparent injury, Jace Peterson had a two-run double and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 4-2 in Phoenix on Monday.

Paul Sewald gave up a run in the ninth before earning his 30th save for Arizona (71-67), which remaisn in the thick of the race for the third National League wild card spot.

Elias Diaz had two hits for Colorado (50-87), which fell to 8-28 against NL West opponents and 2-9 against Arizona.

Kelly (11-6) gave up one run before abruptly leaving after throwing one pitch to Elehuris Montero leading off the eighth. Manager Torey Lovullo and a trainer came to the mound and Kelly left soon after in favor of Kevin Ginkel.

Kelly cruised through the first four innings, striking out six and walking just one batter, who was erased on a double play.

His teammates gave him the run support he needed against Peter Lambert (3-6), starting in the third inning when Geraldo Perdomo reached on a one-out walk and scored on Corbin Carroll’s triple into the right-field corner.

The D-backs padded their lead in the fourth inning. Christian Walker led off with a walk and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled to put runners on second and third with no outs.

Gabriel Moreno singled to center to drive in Walker and moved Gurriel to third, and Gurriel and Moreno scored on Jace Peterson’s double to right field to make it 4-0.

Lambert got out of the inning without further damage and retired the last nine batters he faced. Lambert allowed four runs on six hits and struck out five in six innings.

Colorado finally got to Kelly in the fifth inning. Nolan Jones got the Rockies’ first hit, a single to left, with one out and moved to second on Brendan Rodgers’ single. Kelly fanned Montero before Hunter Goodman singled to left to drive in Jones.

Rodgers was thrown out trying to advance to third.

The Rockies got a run in the ninth on an RBI double by Diaz.

