Mercury’s Shey Peddy carted off with apparent head injury

Phoenix Mercury guard Shey Peddy was carted off the court on a stretcher with 1:34 left in the first half of Saturday’s game against the visiting Seattle Storm and transported to a nearby hospital with an apparent head injury.

Peddy was hit in the right side of her head by an elbow from Seattle rookie Jordan Horston and fell to the floor by the 3-point line. She was down for close to 10 minutes without noticeable movement before being wheeled off.

“Shey Peddy has movement in her limbs,” the Mercury announced. “She’s headed to the hospital for further evaluation.”

The officiating crew reviewed the play and upgraded it to a flagrant foul on Horston. Sophie Cunningham made the two free throws.

Peddy was scoreless in six-plus minutes before her exit. She entered the game with a 5.5 scoring average in 17 games off the bench.

After Peddy was hurt, Phoenix scored the final seven points of the first half to hold a 50-41 lead at the break.

