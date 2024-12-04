Men’s College Basketball Top 25 Power Rankings For Week 4, Including Oregon Ducks And Florida Gators

Find out who the 25 best basketball teams are in our latest men’s college basketball rankings for the 2024-25 season.
Our list isn’t a rundown of the latest Associated Press or Coaches Poll but rather Sportsnaut’s view of the top 25 college basketball programs in the nation. These rankings are updated weekly.
Here are our latest men’s college basketball rankings.
Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Rankings
1. Kansas Jayhawks (Last week: 1)
The Jayhawks maintain their top ranking following an impressive win against Duke in Las Vegas. They face a challenging road test against Creighton on Wednesday night.
2. Auburn Tigers (Last week: 2)
Auburn continues its dominance after winning the Maui Invitational Tournament with victories over Iowa State, North Carolina, and Memphis. The Tigers face Duke on Wednesday night in a pivotal matchup.
3. Marquette Golden Eagles (Last week: 6)
Marquette rises to No. 3 with upcoming games against Iowa State and Wisconsin set to test their championship credentials.
4. Tennessee Volunteers (Last week: 5)
The Volunteers continue their winning ways, defeating Syracuse by 26 points on Tuesday. They next face Miami on December 10.
5. Oregon Ducks (Last week: 15)
Oregon jumps ten spots after defeating three AP-ranked opponents: Texas A&M, San Diego State, and Alabama.
6. Iowa State Cyclones (Last week: 13)
The Cyclones’ only loss came against Auburn by two points. After victories over Dayton and Colorado, they face Marquette on Wednesday night.
7. Florida Gators (Last week: 17)
Florida moves up ten spots after winning the ESPN Events Invitational tournament, defeating Wake Forest and Wichita State. The undefeated Gators face Virginia on Wednesday.
8. Purdue Boilermakers (Last week: 14)
Purdue claimed the Rady Children’s Invitational tournament title in San Diego, beating North Carolina State and Ole Miss. They begin Big Ten play Thursday against Penn State.
9. Duke Blue Devils (Last week: 7)
Duke drops two spots following their loss to Kansas. They face another crucial test against Auburn on Wednesday night.
10. Kentucky Wildcats (Last week: 4)
The Kentucky Wildcats tumbled six spots after getting upset by Clemson. They next face Gonzaga on Saturday.
- 11. Gonzaga Bulldogs
- 12. Wisconsin Badgers
- 13. Alabama Crimson Tide
- 14. Illinois Fighting Illini
- 15. Cincinnati Bearcats
- 16. Baylor Bears
- 17. Ole Miss
- 18. Michigan Wolverines
- 19. Memphis Tigers
- 20. Oklahoma Sooners
- 21. Pittsburgh Panthers
- 22. Texas A&M Aggies
- 23. San Diego State Aztecs
- 24. Arizona State Sun Devils
- 25. Dayton Flyers
Who is No 1 in men’s college basketball?
The Kansas Jayhawks are the No. 1 team in the nation, according to The Associated Press poll.
Who won the most national championships in college basketball?
No team in college basketball history has more national championships than the UCLA Bruins. The UCLA Bruins, once coached by NCAA legend John Wooden, hold the record with 11 national titles, three more than the second-place Kentucky Wildcats.
Who is the winningest team in men’s college basketball?
While Kentucky may not have the most national titles, the program is iconic for its many impactful coaches and players who have helped earn 2,398 victories, the most in men’s college basketball history.
How many teams are in NCAA men’s basketball Division 1?
Division I men’s college basketball has more than double the number of football programs (133), with 352 teams currently competing.
