Memphis lands 5-star G Mikey Williams, 4-star F JJ Taylor

Five-star combo guard Mikey Williams and four-star small forward JJ Taylor announced they would play their college basketball at Memphis.

Williams is the No. 22 overall player in the Class of 2023, per the 247Sports composite rankings, and a social media star known for videos of elaborate dunks. Kansas, Arkansas and Arizona State were among the other schools he considered.

Taylor is rated the No. 63 player in the composite rankings. He picked Memphis over Kansas, Arkansas, Michigan and LSU.

Williams and Taylor will team up for their senior year of high school, too, as Williams recently transferred to San Ysidro High School in San Diego. Williams previously attended Donda Academy, which founder Kanye West shuttered last month.

Penny Hardaway’s 2023 Memphis recruiting class is now ranked eighth in the country by 247Sports. The Tigers previously received commitments from four-star small forward Carl Cherenfant, three-star shooting guard Ryan Forrest and three-star power forward David Tubek.

–Field Level Media