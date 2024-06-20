Memphis Grizzlies, Charlotte Hornets eagerly targeting trade for third pick in 2024 NBA Draft

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets hold the third overall pick in June 26th’s NBA Draft. Yet, there’s a strong sense that Houston would prefer to trade the pick for a player who can help them win now, and both the Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets have emerged as serious trade suitors.

Houston has long been targeting a star who can take an already good team and help make them a great one. Yet, so far, none of those options have materialized.

However, The Athletic’s Kelly Iko reports several teams have spoken with Houston about a potential trade for the third pick. While several teams have made offers, there are three franchises that have been most aggressive, with Memphis, Charlotte, and also the Portland Trail Blazers getting involved.

As Iko states, of the three, Memphis and Charlotte have been “rather aggressive” in targeting the third pick from Houston. Charlotte holds the sixth pick, Portland picks seventh, and Memphis sits at nine.

The belief is that the potential trade-up candidates are targeting two players: UConn’s Donovan Clingan and Kentucky’s Reed Sheppard. Yet, we still don’t know who the top two picks will be, between Atlanta and Washington. It’s certainly possible Clingan and/or Sheppard are on their radars too.

Yet so far, the consensus points to Alex Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher becoming the top two picks. If so, we could see a draft-day deal executed between Houston and whoever wins out in trade negotiations. But executing such a trade right now wouldn’t make sense until the interested parties know who’s available to select at No. 3.

Memphis Grizzlies may hold the advantage in Houston Rockets trade talks

Iko’s report suggests the Memphis Grizzlies could end up with the upper hand in negotiations for the third overall pick thanks to being able to offer Marcus Smart, who Rockets head coach Ime Udoka is familiar with from their time together in Boston.

One potential option could involve packaging Smart, plus the ninth pick in exchange for the third overall pick, allowing Memphis to target the best player available at the time.

If so, Houston could then pivot to drafting Tennessee sharpshooter Dalton Knecht, who reportedly “has fans within” the Rockets’ organization.

Is Smart + No. 9 enough to entice Houston to move off from No. 3? It just might do the trick, but we’ll know for sure by this time next week.

