Megan Rapinoe headlines USWNT roster for CONCACAF

Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe headline the United States women’s national team for the upcoming CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico.

Mainstay Becky Sauerbrunn as well as next generation stars Trinity Rodman and Ashley Hatch are also part of coach Vlatko Andonovski’s 23-player roster that was announced Monday.

“As usual, the players don’t make these decisions easy, but we feel this is a roster that can accomplish all of our goals over the four weeks we will be together for what we hope will be seven successful games,” Andonovski said.

The tournament is all-important as it serves as the qualification for the 2023 Women’s World Cup and 2024 Olympics.

The championship will be played July 4-18 in Monterrey between two stadiums. USWNT opens against Haiti in Group A action on July 4. Jamaica (July 7) and Mexico (July 11) conclude group play ahead of the semifinals on July 14.

USWNT will play two friendlies against Colombia later this month in Colorado (June 25) and Utah (June 28). Andonovski named three additional players to take part in training camp and who will be available to play in the friendlies — Carson Pickett, Sam Coffey and Jaelin Howell.

Notable absences from the team include Catarina Macario (knee), Sam Mewis (knee), Abby Dahlkemper (ribs), Tierna Davidson (knee) and Lynn Williams (hip), all ruled out with injuries.

The full USWNT roster:

GOALKEEPERS: Aubrey Kingsbury, Casey Murphy, Alyssa Naeher

DEFENDERS: Alana Cook, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Sofia Huerta, Kelley O’Hara, Becky Sauerbrunn, Emily Sonnett

MIDFIELDERS: Lindsey Horan, Taylor Kornieck, Rose Lavelle, Kristie Mewis, Ashley Sanchez, Andi Sullivan

FORWARDS: Ashley Hatch, Alex Morgan, Mallory Pugh, Midge Purce, Megan Rapinoe, Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith

–Field Level Media