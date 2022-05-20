Mayhem, Fuel, Justice tally wins at Kickoff Clash qualifiers

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Mayhem, Dallas Fuel and Washington Justice proved victorious Friday during West division action in the Overwatch League Kickoff Clash qualifiers.

The Mayhem moved into second place with a 3-0 win over the New York Excelsior, the Fuel slid into third in the West by also earning a 3-0 sweep over the Toronto Defiant and the Washington Justice moved up to fourth after a 3-1 decision over the last-place Paris Eternal.

Florida opened with back-to-back 2-0 map wins on Ilios and Eichenwalde, then finished with a 5-4 nailbiter on Dorado.

Dallas began with a 2-0 blanking of Toronto on Oasis, then scored a 3-2 victory on King’s Row before taking the match with a 1-0 win on Circuit Royal.

Washington also jumped out to a 2-0 lead, winning 2-0 on Lijiang Tower and 5-4 on King’s Row. Paris pushed back by winning 3-2 on Watchpoint: Gibraltar for just its second successful map of 14 in the event. But the Justice ended all Eternal hopes with a 1-0 decision on Colosseo.

Qualifying for the Kickoff Clash continues through May 29, with double-elimination bracket play to follow from June 2-5.

Action continues Saturday with six matches:

Guangzhou Charge vs. Chengdu Hunters (East)

Hangzhou Spark vs. Shanghai Dragons (East)

Los Angeles Valiant vs. Seoul Dynasty (East)

Houston Outlaws vs. London Spitfire (West)

Los Angeles Gladiators vs. San Francisco Shock (West)

Toronto Defiant vs. Boston Uprising (West)

Overwatch League Kickoff Clash standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

1. San Francisco Shock, 4-0, +10, 4

2. Florida Mayhem, 3-2, +5, 3

3. Dallas Fuel, 3-1, +4, 3

4. Washington Justice, 3-1, +4, 3

5. Los Angeles Gladiators, 2-1, +3, 2

T6. London Spitfire, 2-1, +2, 2

T6. Atlanta Reign, 2-1, +2, 2

8. Houston Outlaws, 2-2, +1, 2

9. Toronto Defiant, 2-2, -1, 2

10. Boston Uprising, 1-2, -3, 1

11. New York Excelsior, 1-4, -8, 1

12. Vancouver Titans, 0-4, -9, 0

13. Paris Eternal, 0-4, -10, 0

East

1. Philadelphia Fusion, 1-0, +3, 1

T2. Hangzhou Spark, 1-0, +2, 1

T2. Guangzhou Charge, 1-0, +2, 1

4. Chengdu Hunters, 0-0, 0, 0

T5. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-1, -2, 0

T5. Seoul Dynasty, 0-1, -2, 0

7. Shanghai Dragons, 0-1, -3, 0

–Field Level Media