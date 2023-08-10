Las Vegas Raiders star offers up expletive-laden opinion on their recent failures to make the playoffs

Las Vegas Raiders defensive star Maxx Crosby is getting sick and tired of the team’s recent failures to reach the playoffs more often during his four years with the franchise.

Maxx Crosby was a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and he has far exceeded the expectations the Las Vegas Raiders had when they took him at pick 106. In his rookie season, he had an outstanding 10 sacks in just 10 starts and has evolved into the team’s top pass-rushing threat over the last four years.

Related: Love Fantasy Sports? Get Top FREE Insights From One Of The World’s Best Players Today!

While Crosby has grown into one of the league’s premiere sack machines and earned two trips to the Pro Bowl, the Raiders have been far less successful. During his stint with the franchise the 25-year-old has gotten a taste of the playoffs just once, and it was a quick exit in the Wild Card round to the Cincinnati Bengals two years ago.

Las Vegas Raiders record (2022): 6-11

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, Crosby was asked about the team’s failures to make the playoffs during his time in silver-and-black, and he held little back when explaining his frustrations with their performance in recent seasons.

“Every single day I come in here, I think about winning. I don’t do this year-round to come in and not make the playoffs. I’m sick of that [expletive]. I want to keep winning and I want to get back to the playoffs and be in Cincinnati on the road in a hostile environment. That’s why I play the game. That’s why I work the way I work.” – Maxx Crosby

The Las Vegas Raiders finished 6-11 last season despite a strong roster and the addition of offensive guru Josh McDaniels as their new head coach. Crosby had a career year with 12.5 sacks, 89 tackles, and three forced fumbles that went to waste during a frustrating and messy season for the franchise in 2022.