Max Scherzer (side) lands on 15-day IL, adding to Mets’ woes

New York Mets right-hander Max Scherzer landed on the 15-day injured list and the team is hopeful rest will be the cure for discomfort in the 38-year-old’s right side.

The designation is retroactive to Saturday, when Scherzer left the game against the Washington Nationals with was termed a “fatigued” side. Manager Buck Showalter didn’t have an official diagnosis for reporters on Wednesday, just referring to it as “irritation.”

Scherzer missed more than six weeks earlier this season with a left oblique injury.

“It was actually pretty good news, all things considered, that there wasn’t something torn or where he had [the injury] last time,” Showalter said before Game 1 of the Mets’ doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates. “I think the idea is to get it resolved so that he can finish the season strong and be ready for whatever the season holds for us.”

The season has taken a dire turn for the Mets, who were running away with the National League East on June 1, up 10 1/2 games. The Mets have lost three in a row and five of their past eight games, while the Atlanta Braves have won six straight. The two clubs entered Wednesday tied atop the division with identical 85-51 records and have just three games left against each other down the stretch, Sept. 30-Oct. 2 in Atlanta.

The Mets signed Scherzer in the offseason to a three-year, $130 million deal. In his first season in New York, he is is 9-4 with a 2.26 ERA in 20 starts.

A three-time Cy Young Award winner and eight-time All-Star, Scherzer has a 199-101 record and 3.11 ERA in 427 games (418 starts) with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2008-09), Detroit Tigers (2010-14), Washington Nationals (2015-21), Los Angeles Dodgers (2021) and Mets. He won the World Series with the Nationals in 2019.

In a corresponding move Wednesday, the Mets called up left-handed pitcher Alex Claudio from Triple-A Syracuse. Claudio has a 3-2 record and 4.30 ERA in 30 relief appearances with two saves over 44 innings at Syracuse.

The 30-year-old is 16-10 with a 3.63 ERA and 14 saves in 352 career appearances (two starts) with the Texas Rangers, Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Angels from 2014-21.

The Mets also designated right-hander Adonis Medina for assignment. The 25-year-old had a 1-0 record, a 6.08 ERA and one save in 14 games this season.

