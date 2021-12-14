Max Pacioretty leads Golden Knights past Bruins

Dec 14, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against the Boston Bruins during the first period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Max Pacioretty scored twice to extend his goal streak to seven games, Chandler Stephenson had three assists and the Vegas Golden Knights coasted past the host Boston Bruins in a 4-1 win on Tuesday night.

Pacioretty’s first goal was the second of three first-period goals for the Golden Knights. He scored again in the second for his 12th goal of the season.

Jonathan Marchessault also got his 12th goal of the season for Vegas in the first period to match Pacioretty for the team lead. Shea Theodore opened the scoring for the Golden Knights and goalie Robin Lehner made 23 saves.

Pacioretty has scored 10 goals in seven December games, recording three multi-goal games. Stephenson has seven assists in his last two games after recording four in Vegas’ 6-4 win over Minnesota on Sunday.

Vegas earned its fifth win in six games and has scored at least four goals in four of its last six games.

Patrice Bergeron scored the lone goal for the Bruins just 21 seconds into the third. Bruins rookie goaltender Jeremy Swayman stopped 21 of 25 shots to suffer a third straight loss.

Boston’s two-game winning streak and five-game point streak (3-0-2) were both snapped.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy returned to the bench after missing the team’s previous six games while in the league’s COVID-19 protocol. However, the Bruins weren’t at full strength as star left wing Brad Marchand and center Craig Smith were both placed in COVID protocol before Tuesday’s game.

The Golden Knights scored three times on 10 shots in the opening period. Theodore’s one-timer near the blue line put Vegas up 1-0 at the 13:04 mark.

Pacioretty skated into the slot and beat Swayman on a wrister at 15:19 before Marchessault’s deflection made it 3-0 with one second remaining in the period.

Pacioretty scored again 5:06 into the second to cap the scoring for Vegas.

–Field Level Media