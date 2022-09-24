Max Duggan, Kendre Miller pace TCU past SMU

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Max Duggan threw for 278 yards with three touchdowns to lead TCU to a 42-34 victory over SMU on Saturday afternoon at Dallas.

The game between the Dallas-Fort Worth schools featured the return of former SMU coach Sonny Dykes, who now holds the same position at TCU.

Kendre Miller added 142 yards on 17 carries with a touchdown for TCU (3-0).

Emari Demercado rushed for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including a 63-yard run with 2:31 remaining that put TCU ahead 42-27.

SMU responded with a quick scoring possession of 1:27 that covered 75 yards, finishing with Jake Bailey’s 35-yard reception from Tanner Mordecai.

TCU successfully recovered the ensuing onside kick.

The Horned Frogs were forced to punt with 42 seconds left after SMU burned two timeouts. During the punt, an SMU defender tried to leap over a blocker, which is a violation. TCU maintained possession and ran out the clock.

Tanner Mordecai completed 27 of 49 passes for 372 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Mustangs.

Bailey had eight receptions for 163 yards and Tre Siggers rushed for three touchdowns and 60 yards.

SMU (2-2) came within a touchdown twice in the second half, first cutting the lead to 28-21 after successfully converting a fourth-and-10 attempt at the TCU 46 with a 45-yard completion from Mordecai to Bailey.

That play set up Siggers’ 1-yard scoring run with 3:33 remaining in the third quarter. The play completed a 98-yard possession that took 10 plays.

TCU took a 35-21 lead on Demercado’s 1-yard scoring run with 8:14 remaining.

Siggers again scored on SMU’s next possession on a 2-yard run.

TCU set the tone early, scoring a touchdown in four of its first five possessions, starting with the game’s opening drive going 74 yards in only five plays.

