Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic (calf) ruled out for Game 1 vs. Jazz

Superstar guard Luka Doncic will miss Game 1 of the Dallas Mavericks’ first-round playoff series against the visiting Utah Jazz on Saturday afternoon, coach Jason Kidd announced.

The Mavericks announced earlier this week that an MRI confirmed a left calf strain for Doncic.

“He’s day to day, so we’ll go from there,” Kidd said of Doncic.

Doncic, 23, sustained the injury in the third quarter of the Mavericks’ 130-120 win against the San Antonio Spurs in Sunday’s regular-season finale.

The two-time All-NBA performer and three-time All-Star averaged 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists in 65 starts this season, finishing third in the league in scoring and fifth in assists.

Dallas was 8-9 without Doncic in the lineup this season, including a 120-116 loss at Utah on Christmas Day.

