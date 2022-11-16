Mavericks star Luka Doncic (rest) sitting out vs. Rockets

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

NBA scoring leader Luka Doncic will sit out for rest and miss his first game of the season when the Dallas Mavericks host the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night.

Doncic is averaging 34.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists in 13 appearances this season. He has scored 30 or more points on 11 occasions.

Doncic played 40 minutes and had 35 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday’s 103-101 home win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Dallas led by as many as 25 before having to fight off the Clippers.

Forward Maxi Kleber (back) and center JaVale McGee (neck) also will sit out for the Mavericks (8-5).

Houston is a league-worst 2-12.

