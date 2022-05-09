Mavericks fans banned till 2023 for attempting ‘unwanted hugs’

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks banned two fans from American Airlines Center until 2023 for attempting to give “unwanted hugs” to members of Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul’s family.

The incident occurred during the Mavs’ 111-101 win on Sunday, which tied the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series at 2-2. Game 5 is Tuesday night in Phoenix.

Arena security and Mavericks executives concluded their investigation on Monday.

“Two unruly fans attempted to give unwanted hugs and have conversations with members of the Paul family on the public concourse of American Airlines Center,” read their statement. “AAC security responded immediately once notified by the family and the fans were swiftly ejected from the game. The fans involved in the incident will not be allowed to return to the arena until 2023.”

The fans were not identified.

