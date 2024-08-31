NHL community raises incredible sum for Matthew Gaudreau GoFundMe donations

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY Network

The hockey world continues to mourn the tragic deaths of Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau following Thursday night’s fatal crash. Now, the NHL community and sports fans are coming together to support the Gaudreau family during an unimaginable time.

Johnny, age 31, and Matthew, age 29, passed away on Thursday night following a car-bike crash. The fatal accident came just hours before their sister was scheduled for her wedding, one of the happiest days in the lives of the Gaudreau family.

In the hours following the brothers’ deaths, many around the NHL offered condolences and prayers for the Gaudreau family as thousands reflected on their favorite memories of Johnny Hockey. A father of two, his family offered their thanks for all of the love and support received.

It was later learned that Matthew was just months away from becoming a father, with his wife Madeline due to have their child this winter. A GoFundMe was quickly created, providing the sports world with a chance to support the Gaudreau and help pay for both funeral expenses and to help provide for Tripp Gaudreau.

Everyone has come through, providing a reminder of the willingness of strangers to help a family in need. Just 24 hours after the GoFundMe was created, there have been more than 5,000 donations given with more than $368,000 raised as of Saturday afternoon.

It’s also a testament that donations of all sizes can make a difference. Of the 5,200-plus donations provided, one anonymous person donated $10,000 and a few others within the NHL family each donated thousands of dollars.

Just as important are the hockey fans and everyday people who have donated whatever money they can. The donations will keep growing, with everyone doing whatever they can to support the Gaudreau family and show their love after an unthinkable tragedy.