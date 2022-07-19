NFL insider expects Matthew Berry to join NBC after ESPN departure

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Berry joined ESPN in 2007, serving as the leader responsible for the exploding popularity of fantasy football. After announcing his departure from the company on July 11, it appears one of the pioneers in fantasy sports will soon find a new home.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post first reported on July 12 that NBC emerged as the favorite to pick up the leading fantasy football analyst. While no announcement was imminent and the network declined to comment, there is now further indication that Berry will join the company.

“He and ESPN, 15 years, he really created something. I think of Matthew Berry, sorta like Darren Rovell in there’s sorta a niche that they saw and went after, then became at the top of their fields in that niche. Berry has done that, he’s synonymous with fantasy football.” Andrew Marchand on fantasy football analyst Matthew Berry

Peter King wrote in Monday’s Football Morning in America that he expects Berry to join NBC, playing a prominent role on Football Night in America with fantasy football analysis and providing his insight on oddsmaking and bets to make for the audience.

Given King works for NBC, it’s likely only a matter of time until the announcement becomes official. While it’s unlikely he would approach the figures networks like ESPN and Amazon are paying for TV analysts and play-by-play anchors, Berry’s salary could make him among the highest-paid sports analysts outside of game broadcasting. For comparison, Berry’s former colleague Adam Schefter reportedly makes almost $10 million per year.

Assuming NBC lands Berry, it will be a sign that the network intends to commit significant resources to fantasy football and sports betting at a time when both industries are skyrocketing in terms of popularity and money generated each year.