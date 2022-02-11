Former Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy reportedly candidate to join Kansas City Chiefs coaching staff

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Nagy became a coveted coaching candidate in 2018 because of his work on Andy Reid’s staff with the Kansas City Chiefs. After being fired by the Chicago Bears, the former head coach could make a return to his old job.

Nagy’s coaching career started in 2008, serving as a coaching intern with the Philadelphia Eagles learning from Reid. After serving as an intern for two seasons, he earned an official title as coaches’ assistant in 2010. A year later, he was promoted to offensive quality control coach (2011-’12).

When Reid left the Eagles to coach Kansas City in 2013, he brought Nagy with him and made him quarterbacks coach. Three years later, he received another promotion and became the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator. With an endorsement from Reid and Kansas City’s strong offensive success, the Bears hired him as head coach in 2018.

The 43-year-old is now looking for work after being fired by Chicago in January. Fittingly, it seems a return to Kansas City is likely in the cards for him.

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, Nagy is high on the list of potential coaching candidates Reid is looking at to fill out his staff.

There’s already one opening on the offensive side. Mike Kafka, the Chiefs’ quarterbacks coach, joined the New York Giants as offensive coordinator. Meanwhile, Eric Bieniemy is at the end of his contract and it’s unknown if he’ll return to the Chiefs next season.

With two prominent positions open on the Chiefs’ coaching staff, it’s a safe bet that Matt Nagy will return. Only time will tell if his pairing with Patrick Mahomes will lead to another NFL team giving Nagy a second chance to be a head coach in a few years.