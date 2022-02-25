Matt Nagy hired by Kansas City Chiefs as QB coach, Andy Reid connection continues

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

After four seasons as the head coach of the Chicago Bears, Matt Nagy is right back to where he started, working under Andy Reid once again. It’s not necessarily a surprise either.

On Thursday, Nagy agreed to return to the Kansas City Chiefs as their quarterbacks coach/senior offensive assistant according to ESPN’s Field Yates and several other sources.

For Nagy, it’s a bit of a reunion, as he spent 2013-17 in Kansas City as their QB coach until he was promoted to offensive coordinator in his final season with the Chiefs.

From there, he was able to convince the Bears to hire him as their next head coach, where he would be tasked with developing Mitchell Trubisky into the franchise quarterback they desired him to be.

Andy Reid tosses Matt Nagy another bone

Needless to say, things didn’t go swimmingly in Chicago, so now Matt Nagy’s back under Big Red. Interestingly enough, aside from the Bears, Nagy has never been hired by a coach other than Andy Reid.

While connections are everything in the NFL, it’s a bit odd that he’s only ever been able to land a gig next to Reid, as opposed to working in another organization. In KC, he’s nowhere near the top option.

Obviously there’s Reid, then Eric Bieniemy is the 1B when it comes to offensive input, then somewhere way after those two comes Nagy. It doesn’t appear to be a great landing spot should he want to be a head coach again in the near future.

Sure, there’s a scenario where Bieniemy finally gets his chance to be a head coach somewhere next season and then Nagy can naturally slide up the ladder to the OC position, but that’s merely a possibility, not a guarantee.

Meanwhile, Nagy will get the chance to work with Patrick Mahomes again. Maybe that’s all it is for Nagy, the chance to work with a superstar QB. Having a few seasons coaching an MVP doesn’t look so bad on the résumé.

