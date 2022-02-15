Matt Groh named Patriots’ director of player personnel

Sep 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots helmet during the game against New Orleans Saints during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots named Matt Groh as their director of player personnel on Tuesday.

The move fills the void left by Dave Ziegler, who held the role with the Patriots before becoming the general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders on Jan. 30.

Ziegler had been with New England since 2013. He replaced Mike Mayock, who was fired after the Raiders’ 26-19 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC wild-card round.

Groh has spent the past 11 seasons with the Patriots. He was the team’s college scouting director last season and also served as an area scout and national scout with the club.

Groh is a son of former NFL coach Al Groh and brother of New York Giants receivers coach Mike Groh.

