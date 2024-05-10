Matt DiBenedetto inks full-time NASCAR Xfinity deal

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

What began as a five-race trial run has turned into the remainder of the NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule for Matt DiBenedetto.

The 32-year-old will finish the season with the Viking Motorsports No. 38, which is effectively a RSS Racing satellite team.

“We are very excited to have Matt join us for the remainder of the 2024 season and (hopefully) beyond,” said Don Sackett, team owner of Viking Motorsports. “His skill behind the wheel and his dedication to the sport make him an ideal fit for our team. We believe this partnership will not only elevate our performance on the track but also provide a platform for growth and success in the seasons to come.”

In his first five races, DiBenedetto has three top-20 finishes, including an eighth place at Talladega.

“2024 holds immense promise for Viking Motorsports, and having Matt lead the charge only amplifies our excitement,” added Sackett. “We eagerly anticipate the opportunities that lie ahead and are eager to share this journey with our dedicated fans, partners, and supporters.”

DiBenedetto has been a NASCAR mainstay for over a decade now with Cup Series stints at GoFas Racing, Leavine Family Racing and Wood Brothers Racing. He spent the past two seasons at Rackley WAR Racing in the Truck Series, where he won at Talladega in 2022.

The team is still seeking additional funding to improve organizational performance.

Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.