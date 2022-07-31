Matt Chapman, Jose Berrios lift Blue Jays past Tigers

Credit: Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Chapman belted a two-run homer and Jose Berrios pitched seven strong innings to fuel the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 win over the visiting Detroit Tigers on Sunday afternoon.

Chapman had two of the six hits for the Blue Jays, who won three of the four games in the series to complete a 4-2 homestand.

Javier Baez launched a solo homer for the Tigers, who committed four errors on Sunday.

Toronto right-hander Jose Berrios (8-4) allowed one run on three hits and one walk with six strikeouts.

Detroit right-hander Garrett Hill (1-3) permitted four runs, six hits and two walks with one strikeout in five innings.

Teoscar Hernandez singled with one out in the bottom of the second and Chapman followed two batters later with his 20th homer of the season and fourth of the series.

Hill worked around left fielder Robbie Grossman’s two-base error on a fly ball by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with two out in the bottom of the third.

Baez led off the fourth with his 10th home run of the season.

Hill overcame Baez’s error on a pop-up and two singles in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Berrios worked around a leadoff double in the fifth inning.

Cavan Biggio walked with one out in the bottom of the fifth and took second on Hill’s error on a pickoff attempt. Guerrero extended his hit streak to 12 games with an RBI double and Bo Bichette added an RBI double with two out.

Jason Foley replaced Hill and pitched a perfect bottom of the sixth inning.

Alex Lange struck out the side in the bottom of the seventh.

Tim Mayza replaced Berrios and pitched a perfect eighth inning.

Angel De Jesus pitched around Baez’s error in the bottom of the eighth inning that allowed Hernandez to reach second base.

Toronto closer Jordan Romano pitched a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts to earn his 24th save of the season.

Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (elbow) did not play.

–Field Level Media