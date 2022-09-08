Mathieu Perreault retires after 13 years on skates

Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

Mathieu Perreault has retired after 13 NHL seasons.

The 34-year-old spent last season with the Montreal Canadiens and the team acknowledged his recent retirement on its Twitter account on Thursday.

“Wishing Mathieu Perreault a happy retirement and congratulations on a 13-season NHL career,” the Canadiens said.

Nous souhaitons une belle retraite à Mathieu Perreault et le félicitons pour sa carrière de 13 saisons dans la LNH. ?? Wishing Mathieu Perreault a happy retirement and congratulations on a 13-season NHL career. pic.twitter.com/30g8ZuyivP — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 8, 2022

Perreault is joining a show on Canadian-based TVA Sports, the network announced earlier Thursday.

Perreault had nine points (four goals, five assists) in 25 games for Montreal last season. He scored a goal in his final game on April 29 against the Florida Panthers.

Overall, he had 143 goals and 209 assists (352 points) in 708 career games. He scored 15 or more goals in a season five times.

Perreault also played for the Washington Capitals (2009-13), Anaheim Ducks (2013-14) and Winnipeg Jets (2014-21).

–Field Level Media