Mateusz Gamrot defeats Arman Tsarukyan at Fight Night

Mateusz Gamrot defeated Arman Tsarukyan by unanimous decision in their lightweight main event on Saturday night at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.

Gamrot took the cards 48-47 across the board.

“This was a very tough fight,” Gamrot said. “Arman is a very tough guy. We are a new generation. I hope we train in the future. … In the future, I will be a champion for sure.”

Gamrot overcame a knockdown to grind out the win.

The fighters landed nearly an identical amount of strikes. Tsarukyan landed 110 to Gamrot’s 108, 95-81 in signature strikes. Gamrot, however, controlled the bout for 4:58 compared to 1:39 for Tsarukyan.

Gamrot also recorded six takedowns to one for Tsarukyan.

