Published April 19, 2022

Maryland’s Brenda Frese reaches deal through 2028-29

Mar 25, 2022; Spokane, WA, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Brenda Frese looks on against the Stanford Cardinal in the Spokane regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland women’s basketball coach Brenda Frese on Tuesday agreed to a contract extension that runs through the 2028-29 season.

Frese, 51, just completed her 20th season as coach of the Terrapins. Maryland finished with a 23-9 record and fell in the Sweet 16 to eventual Final Four club Stanford.

She has guided her teams to 18 appearances in the NCAA Tournament, including a national championship in 2006.

Frese owns a 535-140 coaching record at Maryland and 592-170 overall mark that includes stops at Minnesota and Ball State.

–Field Level Media

