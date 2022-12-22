Maryland drubs Saint Peter’s to snap 3-game skid

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Hakim Hart scored 20 points to help host Maryland snap a three-game losing streak with a 75-45 victory over Saint Peter’s on Thursday in College Park, Md.

Jahmir Young added 14 points and four assists as Maryland (9-3) made its case for returning to the rankings. In the latest Associated Press poll, the Terps led the group of others receiving votes. Their three losses are to teams currently ranked in the top 17.

Maryland was without Julian Reese, its top rebounder, who suffered a shoulder injury in a loss to UCLA. His absence was felt as Saint Peter’s had a 38-30 edge on the boards. However, Reese’s replacement, Patrick Emilien, contributed 10 points and three blocks.

Saint Peter’s (6-6) was led by Corey Washington, who had 10 points and nine rebounds. The Peacocks’ top scorer, Isiah Dasher, scored seven points in the first five minutes but added just two more after that.

Coming off its most decisive home loss in the 20-year history of its arena, eight days earlier to No. 13 UCLA, Maryland brought defensive intensity.

The Terps forced 17 turnovers and held the Peacocks to 30.4 percent shooting and 4 of 16 from beyond the arc (25 percent). Maryland outscored Saint Peter’s in points off turnovers, 24-4.

After scoring 11 points in the first 10 minutes, the Terps tallied 24 points the rest of the half. Hart fueled the spree with eight points, most of them coming in transition.

Young contributed a pair of 3-pointers as Maryland assumed a 35-19 advantage at the break.

Early in the second half, the Terps hit the Peacocks with a flurry of 3-pointers. Donta Scott hit a pair and Hart added another as Maryland pushed its lead to 46-25.

The Terps followed with a 13-point run, fueled by two buckets by Hart and 3-pointers from reserves Donald Carey and Jahari Long which swelled the advantage to 59-28 with 12:57 left.

Maryland shot 53.2 percent from the floor and hit 8 of 21 (38.1 percent) shots from distance. Hart finished 7 of 8 from the floor. Scott had eight points and four assists.

–Field Level Media