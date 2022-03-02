Maryland downs Minnesota, wins fourth in last five

Feb 27, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach interim head coach Danny Manning looks onto the court during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Ayala scored 15 points, including a pair of 3-pointers in the final five minutes on Senior Night as Maryland got past Minnesota 84-73 Wednesday night in College Park, Md.

Hakim Hart played a big role as well, scoring 19 points and collecting seven rebounds as Maryland (15-15, 7-12) won for the fourth time in its last five games.

The balanced Terrapins also got 16 points and four assists from Fatts Russell and 12 points and five rebounds from Julian Reese. Ayala had a team-high nine rebounds.

Maryland won despite a brilliant performance from Jamison Battle, who scored a career-high 39 points for Minnesota (13-15, 4-15). He made seven 3-pointers. Payton Willis added 21 points for the Golden Gophers.

Minnesota trailed 49-46 six minutes into the second half before the Terrapins went on a 10-0 run. Hart scored the first four points, including two free throws after he was the victim of a flagrant foul on a breakaway layup attempt.

The aggressive play appeared to inspire the Terrapins, including Reese, who followed with the next six points as Maryland took a 59-46 lead.

A 3-pointer by Battle with 2:34 left pulled Minnesota within 70-68. But Ayala ignited an eight-point run with a trey. When Hart added two free throws and a 3-pointer, Maryland was up 78-68 with 1:25 left.

In a run-and-gun first half, Battle scored 20 points, but Maryland countered with balance and led at the break 41-37.

The Terrapins, who are trying to avoid their first losing season since 1992-93, shot 31 of 60 from the floor (51.7 percent) and won the battle of the boards 40-33.

