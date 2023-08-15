Top NFL Draft prospect Marvin Harrison Jr. believes he can clock a ridiculous 40-yard dash time

NFL teams are always searching for the next great quarterback, but once they find their on-field leader, they know he’ll need a top-notch pass-catcher to pair with. Marvin Harrison Jr. is that man, as the next top NFL Draft receiver prospect to emerge from the college ranks.

The Ohio State Buckeyes receiver is preparing for his junior year, but he’s already viewed as a top-five pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. As the son of a Hall of Fame receiver, the 6-foot-4 Harrison already has the NFL pedigree, and based on his 1,263-yard season in 2022, he also has the production to back it up.

Once it comes time to go through the pre-draft evaluation process, Harrison should have no trouble standing out among the competition there too. Recently named No. 2 on Bruce Feldman’s college football freaks list, Harrison’s athleticism is just another remarkable trait the young receiver possesses.

Harrison, who recently showed he could produce 20 reps on the bench press at 225 pounds, has the strength. But what about the speed? His dad, who was four inches shorter, clocked a 4.38 40-yard dash during his days at Syracuse and certainly had enough juice for the NFL.

What about his son? Despite weighing a sturdy 205 pounds, Harrison Jr. says he can reach a top speed of 23.3 mph while also clocking a 4.38-second 40-yard dash, matching his dad’s time. Except Harrison Jr. is a much larger target, making his speed all the more lethal.

Harrison Jr. says he’s removed “most dairy” from his diet while trying not to “eat too much sugar,” making these changes in the past year. Whatever he’s doing, it appears to be working. If Harrison really can clock a sub 4.4 40-yard dash while measuring at 6-foot-4 or taller, he’ll find himself in a league of his own.

Just two receivers 6-foot-4 or taller taken in the first two rounds who have run a 4.38 or better in the past seven draft classes. They are Christian Watson and D.J. Chark. Harrison, if he clocks a 4.38 or better, will become the third. Yet, he’ll be the first one selected in the first round, putting him in the Calvin Johnson conversation of all-time freaks. Johnson ran a 4.35 40-yard dash but was also 6-foot-5. Now, he’s a Hall of Famer.

