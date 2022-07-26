New Arizona Cardinals star Marquise Brown placed on injured list to open camp

We’re not sure how serious the injury is. But anything relating to Marquise Brown missing time can’t be seen as a good thing for the Arizona Cardinals.

Acquired from the Baltimore Ravens in a blockbuster NFL Draft trade, the star wide receiver will miss the start of taining camp.

Arizona placed Brown on the non-football injury list with a hamstring injury as the team opened camp from Glendale on Tuesday.

“The Cardinals will slowly ramp up to begin training camp — the first practice is Wednesday, although pads don’t go on until next week — without their top offseason acquisition for now. Wide receiver Marquise Brown was placed on the active Non-Football Injury list on Tuesday with a hamstring issue. He is eligible to come off the list whenever he is ready to practice.” The Cardinals announced, via the team’s official website

Brown, 25, was known for missing time during camp in his three seasons with Baltimore. However, the former first-round pick from Oklahoma suited up in 46 of a possible 49 games during his tenure with the Ravens.

Marquise Brown and the Arizona Cardinals’ wide receiver situation

Arizona will be without No. 1 wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for the first six games of the season after he violated the NFL’s policy against Performance Enhancing Drugs (PEDs).

The team does have youngster Rondale Moore and vetean A.J. Green prepared to catch passes from the newly-extended Kyler Murray until Brown returns to action.

With that said, Arizona acquired Brown to be a deep threat for his former teammate at Oklahoma. Whether this injury news fails to jumpstart the relationship remains to be seen.

Marquise Brown stats (2019-21): 195 receptions, 2,361 yards, 21 TD, 62% catch rate

As you can see, Brown was super productive during his three-year stint with Baltimore. The hope here is that he picks up where he left off heading into the 2022 season.